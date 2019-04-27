Man tries to smuggle medicine for million soms into Kyrgyzstan

A man, who tried to smuggle an antiepileptic drug REGAPEN into Kyrgyzstan, was detained at Osh airport. The State Customs Service reports.

During a check of the baggage, 2,200 REGAPEN cachets without package were found in his bag.

«The total cost of the medicine was more than a million soms. At the time of detention, the man had no documents permitting the legal import of medicines into the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. The collected materials were registered under the article «Economic smuggling» and sent to the prosecutor’s office of Osh region,» the State Customs Service reported.

REGAPEN is an antiepileptic drug. It is used as an additional therapy in adults.