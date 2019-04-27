11:06
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Man tries to smuggle medicine for million soms into Kyrgyzstan

A man, who tried to smuggle an antiepileptic drug REGAPEN into Kyrgyzstan, was detained at Osh airport. The State Customs Service reports.

During a check of the baggage, 2,200 REGAPEN cachets without package were found in his bag.

«The total cost of the medicine was more than a million soms. At the time of detention, the man had no documents permitting the legal import of medicines into the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. The collected materials were registered under the article «Economic smuggling» and sent to the prosecutor’s office of Osh region,» the State Customs Service reported.

REGAPEN is an antiepileptic drug. It is used as an additional therapy in adults.
link:
views: 62
Print
Related
Smuggled drugs for 2.7 million soms detained in Osh region
Large batch of smuggled batteries detained in Batken region
About 500,000 tons of flour smuggled into Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani tries to smuggle about 30 tons of fuel from Kazakhstan
1.5 tons of cigarettes smuggled from Kyrgyzstan destroyed in Russia
Russian Customs confiscate 11,000 packs of illegal cigarettes from Kyrgyzstan
Illegal export of almost 500 g of gold from Kyrgyzstan prevented
149.9 million soms - damage from smuggling in Kyrgyzstan
Smuggled vegetables for 1 million soms confiscated in Osh city
Smuggled rice for over 600,000 soms detained in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan increases work permit fees for foreigners Kyrgyzstan increases work permit fees for foreigners
President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for China President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for China
Doctors find out reason for hospitalization of schoolchildren after vaccination Doctors find out reason for hospitalization of schoolchildren after vaccination
One Belt, One Road: China considers Kyrgyzstan as reliable partner One Belt, One Road: China considers Kyrgyzstan as reliable partner