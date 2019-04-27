Aisuluu Tynybekova becomes three-time Asian champion in wrestling

Kyrgyzstani Aisuluu Tynybekova became the Asian Champion in wrestling. United World Wrestling website reports.

The Asian Championship continues in the city of Xi’an (China). Tynybekova competed in the weight of 62 kilograms and won all her three bouts. She defeated Nabira Esenbaeva (Uzbekistan), Salinee Spisombat (Thailand) and Yukako Kawai (Japan). In the finals, Aisuluu met with a Japanese wrestler, defeating her five seconds till the end of the bout.

Since 2013, Aysuluu Tynybekova has been winning medals at the Asian Championship for five years in a row. In 2013, she won bronze, in 2014 and 2015 — silver, in 2016 and 2017 — gold medals. She is also a bronze medalist of the World Championship 2017 and the Asian Games Champion of 2018.