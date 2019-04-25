14:26
Doctors find out reason for hospitalization of schoolchildren after vaccination

Reason for mass hospitalization of school students in Batken region was not a reaction to vaccine, but an intestinal infection. Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis, Gulbara Ishenapysova, announced this at a press conference.

According to her, commission of the Ministry of Health has completed its check.

«Since the beginning of the year, more than 20,000 people have been vaccinated with this vaccine in Batken region and any adverse reactions have not been registered,» she said.

Gulbara Ishenapysova added that second-shift students were hospitalized.

«They attended some event at 11.00, then on the way they bought hamburgers and had lunch at school. Their symptoms resembled an intestinal infection because the ADS-M vaccine does not cause such side effects as nausea and vomiting,» she said.

The specialist told that the tests showed presence of Escherichia coli.

The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, stressed that one boy had a psychosomatic reaction — fear of a needle.

Recall, seven students were hospitalized to Batken hospital after vaccination in early April.
