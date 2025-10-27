20:35
USD 87.45
EUR 101.70
RUB 1.09
English

Polio vaccination coverage among children in Kyrgyzstan declining

A slight decline in polio vaccination coverage among children in Kyrgyzstan has been observed from 2020 to 2024. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported.

According to the Center, the country continues to actively work to maintain its polio-free status. Particular attention is being paid to routine and catch-up immunization, cold chain quality monitoring, and raising public awareness about the importance of vaccination. However, recent data reveal a worrying trend.

To ensure herd immunity and prevent possible importation or re-emergence of the poliovirus, vaccination coverage must remain at no less than 95 percent. Current national figures have fallen below this threshold, increasing the risk of outbreaks.

Poliomyelitis is a serious infectious disease that can cause lifelong paralysis or death.

Health professionals urge parents to ensure their children receive all required doses of the polio vaccine in accordance with the national immunization schedule of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/348731/
views: 85
Print
Related
Seasonal flu vaccination campaign begins in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan authorizes vaccinations in private clinics
Hepatitis B incidence among children decreases 145 times in Kyrgyzstan
HPV vaccination coverage growing in Kyrgyzstan
More than 90,000 children in Kyrgyzstan missed scheduled vaccination
Measles outbreak: Health Ministry urges not to doubt vaccine effectiveness
Private clinics in Kyrgyzstan to be allowed to administer preventive vaccination
Up to 20,000 vaccination refusals registered annually in Kyrgyzstan
Vaccination of adults against hepatitis B suspended in Kyrgyzstan
Veterinary Service calls on farmers to vaccinate livestock and domestic animals
Popular
President instructs to launch KGST stablecoin and start digital som testing President instructs to launch KGST stablecoin and start digital som testing
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan signs agreement on digital som implementation National Bank of Kyrgyzstan signs agreement on digital som implementation
EU sanctions against Russia: Banks from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan included in list EU sanctions against Russia: Banks from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan included in list
Virtual asset transactions in Kyrgyzstan exceed 860 billion soms for six months Virtual asset transactions in Kyrgyzstan exceed 860 billion soms for six months
27 October, Monday
20:21
Sadyr Japarov opens Alpha special forces training center Sadyr Japarov opens Alpha special forces training cente...
20:13
Polio vaccination coverage among children in Kyrgyzstan declining
19:31
Samidin Atabaev appointed head of Osh city qaziyat
18:09
President of KFU Kamchybek Tashiev meets with European football executive
17:57
Electric bus production plant may be built in Bishkek