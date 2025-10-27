Polio vaccination coverage among children in Kyrgyzstan declining

A slight decline in polio vaccination coverage among children in Kyrgyzstan has been observed from 2020 to 2024. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported.

According to the Center, the country continues to actively work to maintain its polio-free status. Particular attention is being paid to routine and catch-up immunization, cold chain quality monitoring, and raising public awareness about the importance of vaccination. However, recent data reveal a worrying trend.

To ensure herd immunity and prevent possible importation or re-emergence of the poliovirus, vaccination coverage must remain at no less than 95 percent. Current national figures have fallen below this threshold, increasing the risk of outbreaks.

Poliomyelitis is a serious infectious disease that can cause lifelong paralysis or death.

Health professionals urge parents to ensure their children receive all required doses of the polio vaccine in accordance with the national immunization schedule of the Kyrgyz Republic.