Parliament of Kyrgyzstan authorizes vaccinations in private clinics

A new initiative from the Ministries of Health and Justice, as well as the National Institute of Strategic Studies (NISS), concerning vaccinations in private clinics and the operation of private kindergartens, has passed three readings in the Zhogorku Kenesh. The press service of the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the press service, many parents take their children to doctors in private clinics, but when it comes to vaccinations, everything changes: they head to state polyclinics.

«There are queues and new doctors who need to be told the child’s medical history from scratch. During cold and flu season, there’s also the risk of infection. For parents, this means a lost workday, stress for the child, and an additional burden for doctors. And for society as a whole, there’s the risk that someone will decide to postpone vaccination «for later,» and sometimes even «forever.» Therefore, as part of the debureaucratization of government services, amendments have been prepared to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Public Healthcare» aimed at simplifying this process. After three readings, the Zhogorku Kenesh adopted the bill,» the Ministry of Justice noted.

After the law comes into force, vaccinations will also be available in private clinics.

«An equally important change concerns kindergartens. More and more parents are choosing private mini-groups: they have fewer children, are closer to home, and are more convenient in terms of time. But this also raises concerns: is the water clean, is the food adequate, and are basic sanitary rules being followed? Until now, there were too many gray areas in this area. The amendments eliminate this uncertainty by introducing minimum sanitary requirements. Now, any private kindergarten or group will have specific rules. Parents know that their child will not be in an unsafe environment, and entrepreneurs understand exactly what needs to be done to operate legally,» the Ministry of Justice added.

According to the bill, preschools and other educational institutions, regardless of their organizational and legal form, that provide educational services must ensure safe conditions for children’s stay, education, and meals in accordance with sanitary and epidemiological rules and regulations.