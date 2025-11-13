Kyrgyzstanis urged to get vaccinated against hepatitis B

Free testing, vaccination, and treatment for viral hepatitis B and C continue across Kyrgyzstan, the Republican Center for Health Promotion and Mass Communication reported.

According to the center, testing for hepatitis B and C is available at Family Medicine Centers and General Practice Centers at the place of residence.

If the test result is positive, the patient is referred for confirmatory diagnostics and treatment.

Adults aged 24–65, as well as anyone who has not previously been vaccinated, can receive the hepatitis B vaccine free of charge. The vaccine is administered in three stages (0—1—6 months) and provides long-term protection.

Treatment for hepatitis B and C is also provided free of charge, including specialist consultations, laboratory tests, antiviral medications, and therapy effectiveness monitoring.

Earlier reports indicated that over the past three years, more than 50,000 people in Kyrgyzstan have been diagnosed with hepatitis.