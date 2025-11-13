11:26
USD 87.45
EUR 101.24
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstanis urged to get vaccinated against hepatitis B

Free testing, vaccination, and treatment for viral hepatitis B and C continue across Kyrgyzstan, the Republican Center for Health Promotion and Mass Communication reported.

According to the center, testing for hepatitis B and C is available at Family Medicine Centers and General Practice Centers at the place of residence.

If the test result is positive, the patient is referred for confirmatory diagnostics and treatment.

Related news
More than 50,000 people in Kyrgyzstan diagnosed with hepatitis over past 3 years
Adults aged 24–65, as well as anyone who has not previously been vaccinated, can receive the hepatitis B vaccine free of charge. The vaccine is administered in three stages (0—1—6 months) and provides long-term protection.

Treatment for hepatitis B and C is also provided free of charge, including specialist consultations, laboratory tests, antiviral medications, and therapy effectiveness monitoring.

Earlier reports indicated that over the past three years, more than 50,000 people in Kyrgyzstan have been diagnosed with hepatitis.
link: https://24.kg/english/350743/
views: 56
Print
Related
Polio vaccination coverage among children in Kyrgyzstan declining
Seasonal flu vaccination campaign begins in Kyrgyzstan
More than 50,000 people in Kyrgyzstan diagnosed with hepatitis over past 3 years
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan authorizes vaccinations in private clinics
Goal 2030: Kyrgyzstan aims to reduce HIV and hepatitis infections
Hepatitis B incidence among children decreases 145 times in Kyrgyzstan
Free rapid testing for hepatitis and HIV to be held in Bishkek
HPV vaccination coverage growing in Kyrgyzstan
More than 90,000 children in Kyrgyzstan missed scheduled vaccination
Measles outbreak: Health Ministry urges not to doubt vaccine effectiveness
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages
Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights
State regulation of meat prices in Kyrgyzstan extended until December 31 State regulation of meat prices in Kyrgyzstan extended until December 31
Bishkek and Moscow agree to increase trade from $3.9 billion to $5 billion Bishkek and Moscow agree to increase trade from $3.9 billion to $5 billion
13 November, Thursday
11:11
Kyrgyzstan fully self-sufficient in beef and mutton Kyrgyzstan fully self-sufficient in beef and mutton
11:05
Kyrgyzstanis urged to get vaccinated against hepatitis B
10:59
Foreigner detained with large batch of drugs in Chui region
10:52
Canada imposes sanctions on Kyrgyz bank
10:28
CEC accredits 170 international observers for parliamentary elections