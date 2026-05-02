Turkish varieties yield harvest: Batken apricots prepared for export to Russia

Early apricot varieties have ripened in the village of Kyrgyz-Kyshtak, Kadamdzhai district of Kyrgyzstan, and are already on sale.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, local farmer Tolubai Zhalilov imported saplings of Mikado, Prisiya, and Fuego varieties from Turkey last year and planted them on 7 hectares of land.

The farmer is currently harvesting the first crop and preparing to export the produce to Russia. In addition, earlier this year he expanded his farm by planting another 13 hectares of early-ripening cherry and apricot varieties.

It is noted that a drip irrigation system is used on the farm, which significantly reduces water consumption and increases the efficiency of crop cultivation.