Turkish varieties yield harvest: Batken apricots prepared for export to Russia

Early apricot varieties have ripened in the village of Kyrgyz-Kyshtak, Kadamdzhai district of Kyrgyzstan, and are already on sale.
According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, local farmer Tolubai Zhalilov imported saplings of Mikado, Prisiya, and Fuego varieties from Turkey last year and planted them on 7 hectares of land.
It is noted that a drip irrigation system is used on the farm, which significantly reduces water consumption and increases the efficiency of crop cultivation.