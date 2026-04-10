New Batken: Eco-city to be built on 760 hectares

As part of the long-term program for development of Batken region, the initiative to build a new city of Batken aims to create comfortable and modern conditions for residents. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Batken region reported.

According to the press service, an agreement was signed between the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Batken region and the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services to develop a concept of a master plan for an eco-city.

Ministry specialists presented the city concept to the regional leadership. During the discussion, information from urban planning experts was heard.

As it became known, the city is planned to cover an area of ​​760 hectares, of which 120 hectares are designated as the central zone, where administrative buildings will be located.

In addition, educational, healthcare, cultural, religious and other social facilities, sports grounds, recreation parks, a bus station, a hotel, a market, industrial zones, and residential areas are planned.

The meeting was attended by Mamyrzhan Rakhimov, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Batken region, his deputies, heads of cities and districts, and heads of institutions and enterprises.

The general plan will be supplemented by proposals from Mamyrzhan Rakhimov, head of the region, regarding the city’s heating system, construction of wastewater treatment facilities, and installation of a substation to provide electricity. Furthermore, in connection with applications received from several government agencies for the allocation of land for the construction of administrative buildings, suggestions, and certain amendments and additions were made.

The city’s concept was positively assessed by the leadership. Experts noted that the document will be finalized and revised by the end of the third quarter of this year, taking into account the submitted proposals.

It should be noted that the new city is planned on an area of ​​760 hectares east of the village of Buzhum in Suu-Bashi rural area of Batken district. A resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic was previously adopted to transform 760 hectares of land for the construction of the new city.