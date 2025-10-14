Nephew of presidential adviser resigns as mayor of Batken city

Temirbolot Abykeev, nephew of presidential adviser Cholponbek Abykeev, has stepped down from his position as mayor of Batken. The City Hall confirmed the information.

It is reported that Temirbolot Abykeev resigned voluntarily. He served as Batken’s mayor for less than eight months, having been appointed at the end of February 2025.

Earlier, Temirbolot Abykeev also served as head of Kara-Suu district. In July 2024, he was detained by the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) on suspicion of taking a bribe.

At the time, the SCNS stated that during a criminal investigation into the illegal allocation of land plots in Yntymak rural area, evidence was obtained indicating Temirbolot Abykeev’s involvement.