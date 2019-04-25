Inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan to grow by 5-10 percent

Inflow of remittances of migrants may grow by 5-10 percent in 2019-2020. Gulkair Tentieva, Chief Economist at the Asian Development Bank, said at the presentation of ADB report «Asian Development Outlook 2019.»

According to her, Kyrgyzstan’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union contributed to improvement of the indicator. In addition, economic growth in Russia has a positive effect. At the same time, it is expected that the republic’s international monetary reserves will remain at the level of $ 2.2 billion.

«As of today, the Kyrgyz Republic is vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change and extreme weather conditions. Natural disasters caused by natural hazards occur frequently and cost the country’s economy about 1-1.5 percent of gross domestic product annually,» Gulkair Tentieva stressed.