Kyrgyzstani Aligadzhi Gamidgadzhiev wins silver at Asian Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstani Aligadzhi Gamidgadzhiev won silver medal at the Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championship. United World Wrestling website says.

The Asian Championship continues in the city of Xi’an (China). Aligadzhi Gamidgadzhiev performed in the weight of 86 kilograms. On the way to the final, he defeated Ganhuyaga Ganbaatar (Mongolia), Takahiro Murayama (Japan) and Abdurasul Vakhobov (Uzbekistan). But he lost the decisive battle to Kamran Gorban Hasempur (Iran).

So, Kyrgyzstan already has two medals at the championship — the day before, Oybek Nasirov (79 kg) won bronze medal.
