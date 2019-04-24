Militant of international terrorist organization arrested in Kyrgyzstan

State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained a 28-year-old citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, who was wanted for involvement in terrorist activities in Syria. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

«Starting from 2016, the detainee has been a members of gangs, underwent sabotage training and actively participated in the hostilities in Syria. In November 2018, following instructions of leaders of an international terrorist organization, he was withdrawn from Syria to form an underground cell and wait for arrival of other militants to conduct armed jihad in the countries of Central Asia,» SCNS reports.

Pre-trial proceedings under the article «Participation of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan in armed conflicts or military actions on the territory of a foreign state or undergoing terrorist training» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic were initiated.