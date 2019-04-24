15:03
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Militant of international terrorist organization arrested in Kyrgyzstan

State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained a 28-year-old citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, who was wanted for involvement in terrorist activities in Syria. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

«Starting from 2016, the detainee has been a members of gangs, underwent sabotage training and actively participated in the hostilities in Syria. In November 2018, following instructions of leaders of an international terrorist organization, he was withdrawn from Syria to form an underground cell and wait for arrival of other militants to conduct armed jihad in the countries of Central Asia,» SCNS reports.

Pre-trial proceedings under the article «Participation of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan in armed conflicts or military actions on the territory of a foreign state or undergoing terrorist training» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic were initiated.
link:
views: 88
Print
Related
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan offers to pay for information about terrorist attacks
SCNS detains member of terrorist organization recruiting Kyrgyzstanis to Syria
Kyrgyzstani detained on suspicion of terrorist propaganda in Khakassia (Russia)
Terrorist planning to leave for Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani, suspected of preparing terrorist attack in Sweden, acquitted
Trained in Syria militant detained in Kyrgyzstan
245 people serve sentences for terrorism, extremism in prisons of Kyrgyzstan
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains militant from Syria
Militant from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Wanted member of terrorist organization detained in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony
Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019
Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms