Spice dealers including cadet of Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Academy arrested

Spice dealers — a second-year cadet of the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and a student of the Kyrgyz National University — were arrested in course of operational and investigative activities. The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A very large batch — 1 kilogram 75 grams — of this psychotropic substance was found and seized from the second-year cadet of the Academy during a personal search.

The spice was intended for sale among young people in small batches. Its cost on the black market is about 3 million soms.

Investigative and operational measures to detect other persons involved in the organization of delivery of psychotropic substances to the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic are ongoing.