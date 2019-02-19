Bishkek HPP modernization. Defendants face over 15 years in prison

At the preliminary hearing on the modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant, the defense of the accused parliament deputy Osmonbek Artykbaev, the former prime ministers Zhantoro Satybaldiev and Sapar Isakov, the top managers of the energy sector Salaidin Avazov and Aibek Kaliev filed a motion to change their preventive measure. The court denied.

Lawyers stated that judge Inara Gilyazidinova was biased. The court explained that the accused were charged with a particularly serious crime, under which sanction provides for imprisonment for over 15 years. The total amount of damage caused to the state is 5,439,527,482 billion soms, which have not been reimbursed so far.

Sapar Isakov, Zhantoro Satybaldiev, Osmonbek Artykbaev, Aibek Kaliev, Salaidin Avazov, Olga Lavrova and other persons involved in the case were charged with abuse of power and corruption. Former Finance Minister Olga Lavrova is also defendant in the case. She is under house arrest.