Six people were injured in a traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway. Press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The traffic accident occurred on February 17 in Suusamyr valley. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter crashed into a truck standing on a side of the road.

«Rescuers came to the scene and rescued two people stuck in the car. The injured were hospitalized to Zhaiyl district hospital,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.