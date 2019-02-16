59 measles patients treated at Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital

As of today, 59 measles patients are treated at the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital of Kyrgyzstan. The Chief Doctor of the medical institution Gulzhigit Aaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the day before, seven people with measles came to the hospital. Six of them were hospitalized. All patients are in the intensive care unit. However, the lives of patients are not at risk.

«More than a half of the patients are children at the age of over 12 months, who have not been vaccinated against this disease,» Gulzhigit Aaliev stressed.

Recall, Kyrgyzstan had the highest measles incidence rate in Central Asia in 2018. Due to the high incidence of measles, WHO experts have given the country the status of recurrence of endemic circulation of measles virus.