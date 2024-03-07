14:44
USD 89.43
EUR 97.24
RUB 0.99
English

Measles outbreak: Deputy announces deaths, asks to strengthen vaccination

Deputy Aisuluu Mamashova proposed inviting representatives of the Ministry of Health to the meeting of the Social Policy Committee, since recently, according to her, cases of measles have become more frequent in the country.

The deputy noted that in 2023, over 3,000 cases were registered, and «in two months of 2024, about 2,000 more were detected.»

«Unfortunately, there are many deaths from measles among children because religious activists oppose vaccination. The vaccination campaign is not being fully implemented. I ask you to invite representatives of the muftiyat and consider the issue at a committee meeting,» she said.

Aisuluu Mamashova recalled that nine children died from measles last year. She called to strengthen vaccination against the disease.
link: https://24.kg/english/288518/
views: 91
Print
Related
More than 4,000 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2024
More than 3,500 measles cases registered since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan
Situation with measles in Kyrgyzstan remains tense
Kyrgyzstanis refuse vaccinations more often
More than 500 Kyrgyzstanis get infected with measles since beginning of 2024
Nine children die of measles in Kyrgyzstan for year
Number of infected with measles in Kyrgyzstan exceeds 5,000 people
Measles outbreak in Kyrgyzstan: Over 4,400 infected registered
WHO reports sharp increase in global measles deaths in 2022
Measles outbreak in Kyrgyzstan: More than 4,000 infected registered
Popular
Freedom House ranks Kyrgyzstan as not free country again Freedom House ranks Kyrgyzstan as not free country again
Foreign agents law: Donors are urged to take concrete actions Foreign agents law: Donors are urged to take concrete actions
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to create demo version of digital som National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to create demo version of digital som
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
7 March, Thursday
14:30
Russia ready to receive ferries with heavy trucks from Kyrgyzstan Russia ready to receive ferries with heavy trucks from...
14:24
Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners
14:15
Measles outbreak: Deputy announces deaths, asks to strengthen vaccination
14:08
China - Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: What opportunities will appear
13:05
Over 6 kilograms of marijuana and hashish confiscated from Jeti-Oguz resident