Measles outbreak: Deputy announces deaths, asks to strengthen vaccination

Deputy Aisuluu Mamashova proposed inviting representatives of the Ministry of Health to the meeting of the Social Policy Committee, since recently, according to her, cases of measles have become more frequent in the country.

The deputy noted that in 2023, over 3,000 cases were registered, and «in two months of 2024, about 2,000 more were detected.»

«Unfortunately, there are many deaths from measles among children because religious activists oppose vaccination. The vaccination campaign is not being fully implemented. I ask you to invite representatives of the muftiyat and consider the issue at a committee meeting,» she said.

Aisuluu Mamashova recalled that nine children died from measles last year. She called to strengthen vaccination against the disease.