Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

At least 8,209 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of April 15. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis informed 24.kg news agency.

Experts continue to observe intense circulation of the virus in Bishkek, Chui and Jalal-Abad regions.

The high incidence growth in these regions is associated with organized foci where susceptible individuals get infected.

«The main reason for the increase in incidence is the large number of refusals from routine vaccination against measles and rubella among children and adults,» the center said.

The Ministry of Health has stepped up preventive and anti-epidemiological measures to combat measles. It urges parents to vaccinate their children. «In this way, you ensure safety and protection from serious illness for them and people around them,» the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis notes.