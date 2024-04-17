17:26
USD 89.11
EUR 94.62
RUB 0.95
English

Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

At least 8,209 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of April 15. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis informed 24.kg news agency.

Experts continue to observe intense circulation of the virus in Bishkek, Chui and Jalal-Abad regions.

The high incidence growth in these regions is associated with organized foci where susceptible individuals get infected.

 «The main reason for the increase in incidence is the large number of refusals from routine vaccination against measles and rubella among children and adults,» the center said.

The Ministry of Health has stepped up preventive and anti-epidemiological measures to combat measles. It urges parents to vaccinate their children. «In this way, you ensure safety and protection from serious illness for them and people around them,» the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis notes.
link: https://24.kg/english/291836/
views: 103
Print
Related
Measles outbreak: More than 7,800 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Measles outbreak: 61 percent of population vaccinated in Jalal-Abad
Measles outbreak: More than 6,500 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Measles outbreak: More than 6,000 cases already registered
Measles outbreak in Kyrgyzstan: National Vaccination Calendar changed
Health workers prepare for 2nd stage of additional vaccination against measles
Measles outbreak: Almost 5,000 cases registered since beginning of 2024
Measles outbreak: Deputy announces deaths, asks to strengthen vaccination
More than 4,000 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2024
More than 3,500 measles cases registered since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
World Bank tells about risks for economy of Kyrgyzstan and GDP growth World Bank tells about risks for economy of Kyrgyzstan and GDP growth
World Bank predicts slower economic growth in Central Asia World Bank predicts slower economic growth in Central Asia
Cable car cabin collapses in Turkey, Kyrgyzstani among victims Cable car cabin collapses in Turkey, Kyrgyzstani among victims
President of Kazakhstan cancels Astana International Forum due to floods President of Kazakhstan cancels Astana International Forum due to floods
17 April, Wednesday
17:15
Asian Wrestling Championship: Kyrgyzstanis win 14 medals in Bishkek Asian Wrestling Championship: Kyrgyzstanis win 14 medal...
17:08
National Bank: Situation on foreign exchange market remains relatively stable
16:48
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan on April 18-19
16:43
Prosecutor General: 94 Kyrgyzstanis refused extradition from Russian prisons
16:34
Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan