Measles outbreak: More than 7,800 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

At least 7,864 cases of measles had already been registered in the country as of April 8. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis informed 24.kg news agency.

Experts continue to register intense circulation of the virus in Bishkek, Chui and Jalal-Abad regions.

The high growth in these regions is associated with organized outbreaks, where susceptible individuals are infected by contact persons.

«The main reason for the increase in incidence is the large number of refusals from routine immunization against measles and rubella among children and adults,» the center said.

The Ministry of Health has strengthened preventive and anti-epidemiological measures to combat measles.

«Dear parents! By vaccinating your child, you ensure safety and protection from serious disease for him or her and people around them,» the center urges.