Highest measles incidence in Central Asia registered in Kyrgyzstan

The highest incidence of measles among Central Asian countries in 2018 was registered in Kyrgyzstan. Press release of the European Office of the World Health Organization says.

Last year, 1,008 people got measles in our republic. At least 576 cases were registered in Kazakhstan. Not a single case of measles has been registered in Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, and 22 cases were recorded in Uzbekistan.

Due to the high incidence of measles, WHO experts have given Kyrgyzstan the status of recurrence endemic circulation of measles virus. At least 319 cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2019.