More than 4,000 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2024

At least 4,078 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2024 to February 27. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported.

According to the center, active circulation of the virus is still observed in the capital, Chui and Jalal-Abad regions:

1,207 cases were registered in Bishkek;

In Osh — 226;

In Osh region — 602;

In Batken region — 100;

In Chui region — 961;

In Jalal-Abad region — 803;

In Talas region — 68;

In Issyk-Kul region — 65;

In Naryn region — 46.

Up to 85 percent of the cases are children under 10 years old.

Measles cases were also registered among the adults aged from 20 to 29 years (196 cases, or 4.8 percent) and aged 30 years and older (162 cases, or 3.9 percent).

The main reason for the increase in incidence remains the large number of refusals from planned immunization against measles and rubella among children and adults.

In response to the outbreak, routine immunization has been strengthened throughout the republic; vaccination of contact persons is being carried out, teachers and medical workers are also being trained in Bishkek and regions of the country.