17:20
Measles outbreak: Almost 5,000 cases registered since beginning of 2024

As of March 5, at least 4,855 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported.

According to it, the majority of cases are children under five years old: aged 12 months to four years — 1,732 cases (or 36 percent), under 12 months old — 1,684 cases (35 percent).

Active circulation of the virus is still observed in Bishkek, Chui, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions.

The main reason for the increase in incidence is the large number of refusals from planned vaccination against measles and rubella among children and adults.

In response to the outbreak, routine immunization campaign has been strengthened throughout the republic; contact persons are vaccinated against measles; teachers and medical workers are also being trained in the capital and regions of the country.

According to the center, 7,046 confirmed cases of measles and 9 deaths were registered in 2023: 8 children from 1 to 18 years old and 1 five-month-old child.
