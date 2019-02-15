Six heads in Chui, Jalal-Abad and Issyk-Kul regions of Kyrgyzstan to be fired

Six heads of district administrations will be removed from office. This was announced today at a government meeting.

Two heads of Chui region will be dismissed — the head of the Moskovsky district Azamat Esenbekov and the head of Kemin district Zhumgalbek Duishebaev.

It was also proposed to remove from office two heads of Jalal-Abad region — the head of Toktogul district Nurgazy Satymkulov, the head of Aksy district Masalbek Myrzamamytov, and two heads of Issyk-Kul region — head of Ak-Suu district Ulan Dokonbaev and the head of Ton district Taalaibek Adiev.

In addition, some officials of the district administrations of Bazarkorgon, Nooken, Dzheti-Oguz, Uzgen, Leilek districts were reprimanded.