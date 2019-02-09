Prices for AI 95 gasoline and diesel fuel become equal in January

As a result of January 2019, prices for AI 95 gasoline and diesel fuel turned out to be almost identical in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan presented such data.

According to it, the average price for AI 95 gasoline in January amounted to 46.53 soms. For the month, this gasoline fell in price by 8 tyiyns. Diesel fuel cost 46.52 som in January and fell by 13 tyiyns. AI 80 gasoline cost 41.71 soms on average that is 11 tyiyns less than in December 2018.

Ai 92 fell in price most of all — by 23 tyiyns. According to the results of January, its price is 44.12 soms.

In 2018, price of fuel in the republic increased by 10.7 percent: diesel fuel — by 18.5 percent, gasoline — by 9.5 percent. During the year, gasoline prices rose steadily. Their cost reduction was recorded only in August, and diesel fuel — in December.