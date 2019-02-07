Bishkek HPP modernization. Asylbek Jeenbekov’s responsibility not considered

Investigation of the criminal case on the modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant has been completed, and by the end of the week it will be handed over to court. The Secretary of the Security Council, Damir Sagynbaev, told at a press conference.

Responding to a question about a statement by the lawyer of the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, Nurbek Toktakunov, about the involvement of ex-speaker of the Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov in lobbying the agreement with the Chinese company TBEA, Damirbek Sagynbaev noted that all guilty have been charged.

«During the investigation, a large corruption scheme with large theft was revealed. It was found out that the interests of Kyrgyzstan were not taken into account when signing the contract with TBEA,» he said.

Damir Sagynbaev added that the fact would not be checked, because the criminal case has been already completed.