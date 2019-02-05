Bomb threat at Manas airport. No flight delays reported

There are no flight delays at Manas International Airport in connection with the bomb threat call. Manas International Airport company informed 24.kg news agency.

According to official data, information about the explosive device was received during a gap in the departure-arrival schedule, so the flights were not delayed. The next take-off is scheduled for 17.05.

Passengers and personnel of the airport were evacuated. At the moment, law enforcement officers and sappers are working in the airport building.

The road to the airport is blocked. A traffic jam formed at Bishkek’s exit.