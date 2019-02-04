Russia notes increasing interest of Kyrgyz schoolchildren in Russian language

The Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Gulmira Kudaiberdieva and the Minister of Education of Russia Olga Vasilyeva discussed issues of advanced training and adaptation of textbooks during a meeting in Moscow. The press service of the Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Gulmira Kudaiberdieva recalled that Kyrgyzstan has always considered Russia as a strategic partner and was ready to actively cooperate with it in the field of education.

«In particular, the issues of adaptation of textbooks in mathematical and natural science educational areas, as well as the issues of raising the qualifications of teachers, are of particular interest for our country,» she said.

Olga Vasilyeva noted that growing interest in the Russian language was observed in Kyrgyzstan.

«In recent years, interest in the Russian language has increased in Kyrgyzstan that influenced the number of users of the educational portal of Russia — more than 37,000 people use its materials. Only in the last two years, the number of Kyrgyz schoolchildren participating in the school Russian language Olympiads has almost tripled — from 70 to 200 people,» she said.

The meeting participants also discussed the organization of training sites for migrant children and the possibility of more active collaboration to improve the skills of teachers.