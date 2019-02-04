Russia offers Kyrgyzstan to send 100 best students to Artek camp

Russia offered Kyrgyzstan to send 100 best schoolchildren to the International Children’s Center Artek in 2019, and in the future — to other All-Russian children’s centers (Orlyonok, Smena, Okean). The Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Olga Vasilyeva said at a meeting with the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov.

The Russian side also offered to consider the possibility of cooperation in the field of educational and methodological work on teaching Russian language at schools of the republic with sending Russian teachers to Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation reported.

Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov stressed that the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov attached great importance to strengthening bilateral Kyrgyz-Russian relations, including education.

The head of state constantly emphasizes: «The Russian language has the status of an official in Kyrgyzstan and will preserve it in the future, this is enshrined in the Constitution. Moreover, Russian is the language of friendship and one of the working languages ​​of the UN.»

The parties also discussed the prospects of opening on the basis of some Moscow schools (as a pilot project) or the Russian State Children’s Library of education classes for children of Kyrgyz migrants.

The Ambassador and the Minister also agreed to hold expert meetings in the near future in order to clarify a number of issues on enhancing Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation in education sphere and finding a solution to the issue of teaching children of Kyrgyz migrants at Russian schools.