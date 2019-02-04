Kyrgyzstan creates Kyrgyz Tourism state-owned enterprise

Kyrgyz Tourism state enterprise is being created in Kyrgyzstan for an effective implementation of state policy in the field of tourism. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

The resolution was signed by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. The state enterprise will work under the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism.

«The state enterprise is created for an effective implementation of the state policy in the field of tourism and rational use of sanatorium-resort organizations that are state-owned. The enterprise will develop the market of tourist, excursion, hotel and tourism related services, attract investments, modernize the infrastructure of tourist facilities, and state-owned service centers,» the government explained.

A director of Kyrgyz Tourism is appointed by the Prime Minister.