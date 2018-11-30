Over 568.6 mln soms accumulated on account to fight corruption in Kyrgyzstan

At least 568.6 million soms have been transferred to the account for fighting corruption for 4 months. The Minister of Finance Adylbek Kasymaliev informed at a meeting of the Parliament.

Most of all money was transferred by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes — 226.7 million soms, the State Committee for National Security — 159 million. The Prosecutor General’s Office has transferred 181.5 million soms, the Ministry of Internal Affairs — 1.2 million.

Deputy Prosecutor General Nurlan Dyushembiev clarified that over 100 million soms more were received from the Prosecutor General’s Office. In total, the agency had transferred 291 million soms.

The single deposit account was opened on July 3, 2018. It receives funds from damages caused to the state by economic and official crimes.