Prime Minister: It is hard to work with incumbent government

«It is difficult to work effectively with such a composition of the government,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a meeting of the Parliament today.

Deputy Zhanar Akayev asked him if he was going to change the structure of the Cabinet in 2019. «Maybe, you will restore the Ministry of Defense or make a compact composition?» the deputy asked.

«There will be changes in the government structure. However, I can not say when exactly, but we will definitely change it. I have my own opinion, a new effective structure should work,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.
