Scandal in Aknet. Company’s lawyer states about illegality of searches

Lawyer Amantur Abdrakhmanov, representing the interests of Aknet company, said to 24.kg news agency that the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes opened a criminal case and conducted searches at the company’s offices illegally.

He intends to appeal against the actions of the financial police employees in court. At the same time, Amantur Abdrakhmanov admitted that he had not seen a statement of one of the co-founders of Aknet Ruslan Abdumazhitov.

The lawyer noted that the criminal case was initiated not against one of the co-founders Kuban Azhimudinov, but on the fact.

In its turn, the state service stresses that the searches were conducted within the framework of a criminal case under investigation against the managers and responsible persons of the company and they were sanctioned by the court.

Employees of the financial police were looking for documents confirming the abuse of authority by the company’s managers contrary to the interests of the founders and the state, concealment of reliable information on the receipts from the company’s subscribers, and tax evasion in a particularly large scale.

The state service explained that the information that appeared in the media about illegal seizure of the company was not true, and asked subscribers not to succumb to provocations.

Note that on November 22, users of Aknet saw a message about illegal seizure of the provider on their TV screens.