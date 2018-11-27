11:41
Kyrgyzstani tries to enter European Union from Russia

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan tried to illegally get into the European Union from Russia. Russian media reported.

Employees of the Frontier Department of the Federal Security Service of Russia for Pskov Oblast detained a citizen of Kyrgyzstan and a native of Uzbekistan.

According to the detainees, they initially arrived in the Russian Federation in search of work, but soon the men decided to find a job in the EU countries illegally.

They were detained for up to 48 hours to clarify all the circumstances of the offense and make an appropriate procedural decision.
