EDB intends to increase financing of projects in Kyrgyzstan

The Eurasian Development Bank intends to increase its investment portfolio in those countries where the bank still has few projects. Chairman of the EDB Board Andrey Belyaninov announced yesterday at the Eurasian Economic Integration conference.

According to him, it is about increasing lending in Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Armenia and Tajikistan. Most of the projects financed by the bank are implemented in Russia (42 percent) and Kazakhstan (40 percent).

«There are projects for financing in these countries. And even if the EDB does not have enough resources to implement them, we can cooperate with other financial institutions and raise the necessary funds. First of all, we are talking about Asian financial institutions,» Andrey Belyaninov stressed.

According to the EDB, the volume of the investment portfolio of the bank as of November 1 was $ 6.9 billion.

Least of all projects are implemented in Kyrgyzstan (2.4 percent) and Tajikistan (0.3 percent).