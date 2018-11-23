11:08
USD 69.85
EUR 79.65
RUB 1.06
English

EDB intends to increase financing of projects in Kyrgyzstan

The Eurasian Development Bank intends to increase its investment portfolio in those countries where the bank still has few projects. Chairman of the EDB Board Andrey Belyaninov announced yesterday at the Eurasian Economic Integration conference.

According to him, it is about increasing lending in Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Armenia and Tajikistan. Most of the projects financed by the bank are implemented in Russia (42 percent) and Kazakhstan (40 percent).

«There are projects for financing in these countries. And even if the EDB does not have enough resources to implement them, we can cooperate with other financial institutions and raise the necessary funds. First of all, we are talking about Asian financial institutions,» Andrey Belyaninov stressed.

According to the EDB, the volume of the investment portfolio of the bank as of November 1 was $ 6.9 billion.

Least of all projects are implemented in Kyrgyzstan (2.4 percent) and Tajikistan (0.3 percent).
link:
views: 88
Print
Related
Eurasian Economic Union has 66 barriers to trade
EDB predicts acceleration of GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan in near future
PM of Kyrgyzstan responds to criticism of EDB head Andrey Belyaninov
EDB lowers GDP growth forecast in Kyrgyzstan on the results of 2018
Belyaninov: People are afraid of investing in dollars
EDB forecasts 3.4% GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan at year-end 2018
Andrey Belyaninov about his friend Almazbek Atambayev and many other things
Eurasian Development Bank starts making payments in Kyrgyz soms
President and EDB head discuss projects in Kyrgyzstan
Andrey Belyaninov offers to make ruble EEU currency
Popular
Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN
Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman
Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges
Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass