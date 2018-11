Bishkek City Administration intends to purchase gas-powered buses. Head of the Transport Department of the Bishkek City Administration Kubanychbek Zhunusov told today at a round table discussion.

According to him, a tender for the purchase of buses was announced.

«There are about 100 municipal buses in the city. They are about 10 years old. The city administration intends to buy 50 gas-powered buses in 2019. So we will reduce harmful emissions,» said Kubanychbek Zhunusov.