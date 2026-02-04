15:43
Air quality improvement project to be implemented in Bishkek and Chui region

On February 2, 2026, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic between Minister Mederbek Mashiev, Deputy Minister Asel Raimkulova and a delegation from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). The ministry’s press service reported.

The meeting participants discussed the implementation of an air quality improvement project in the Kyrgyz Republic, which will be carried out in Bishkek and the Chui region from 2026 to 2028.

The project, which includes grant assistance from the Government of the Republic of Korea in the amount of up to $10 million, aims to reduce pollutant emissions, develop a comprehensive air quality management plan, and implement environmentally friendly heating systems in public educational institutions.
link: https://24.kg/english/360582/
