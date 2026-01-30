Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev met with Gayane Minasyan, Regional Manager for Environment with the Planet Department of the World Bank’s Europe and Central Asia Region.

According to the City Hall press service, the parties discussed initiatives within Air Quality Improvement project, including the development of Green Belt concept, the pilot implementation of heat pumps in the residential sector, and other environmental measures.

The City Hall also presented ongoing projects: the construction and operation of an eco-technology plant, the modernization of the municipal enterprises Bishkekteploelektrotsentral, Bishkekteploset, and Bishkekteploenergo, the cleanup of Alamudun and Ala-Archa riverbeds, and the work of the municipal inspection service.

«I hope that our cooperation will have a positive impact not only on the practical improvement of air quality but also on shaping Bishkek’s image as a green and environmentally sustainable city,» Aibek Dzhunushaliev emphasized.

The municipality also added that 50,000 planting materials for landscaping have already arrived in the capital.