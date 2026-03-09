15:47
Air monitoring stations to be installed in several cities in Kyrgyzstan

Eleven air monitoring stations will be installed in five cities across Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision Asel Raimkulova announced at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, Ecology, and Environmental Protection of Parliament.

According to her, they will be located in the cities of Bishkek, Osh, Kara-Balta, Tokmok, and Cholpon-Ata. The documents are currently being approved by the World Bank.

The Deputy Minister spoke about measures being taken to improve air quality in the country.

For example, she noted that a $50 million World Bank air quality improvement project is being implemented. Equipment for Kyrgyzhydromet has been purchased as part of this project.

«A tender is also held to prepare documents for the construction of a modern laboratory and information center for air pollution analysis. The contract is currently being finalized. To ensure prompt monitoring of air quality, an agreement was also signed for the purchase of two mobile laboratories,» the deputy minister said.
link: https://24.kg/english/365135/
views: 154
