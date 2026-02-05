Air pollution: Sewing workshop waste can now be recycled

Sewing workshops can now recycle their fabric waste. A facility has been opened in Tokmok. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev announced at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

He noted that burning sewing workshop waste is harmful to the environment.

«Employees from the Ministry of Natural Resources are working; we have purchased all the necessary equipment. They can conduct inspections using drones if black smoke is observed. The environmental inspectorate is collaborating with the City Hall and the police and has the authority to issue fines,» the official said.

He added that a waste recycling facility for the sewing industry has been opened in Tokmok, allowing for the reuse of fabrics.

Daniyar Amangeldiev noted that recycling sewing workshop waste is better than burning them.