15:12
USD 87.45
EUR 103.45
RUB 1.14
English

Air pollution: Sewing workshop waste can now be recycled

Sewing workshops can now recycle their fabric waste. A facility has been opened in Tokmok. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev announced at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

He noted that burning sewing workshop waste is harmful to the environment.

«Employees from the Ministry of Natural Resources are working; we have purchased all the necessary equipment. They can conduct inspections using drones if black smoke is observed. The environmental inspectorate is collaborating with the City Hall and the police and has the authority to issue fines,» the official said.

He added that a waste recycling facility for the sewing industry has been opened in Tokmok, allowing for the reuse of fabrics.

Daniyar Amangeldiev noted that recycling sewing workshop waste is better than burning them.
link: https://24.kg/english/360768/
views: 79
Print
Related
Air quality improvement project to be implemented in Bishkek and Chui region
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
Air pollution in Bishkek as of January 19: Capital takes first place
Air pollution in Bishkek: Kyrgyzstan’s capital takes second place in ranking
Air pollution in Bishkek as of January 9: Capital ranks third
Bishkek again ranks among world’s top 5 most polluted cities by air quality
Old vehicle fleet worsens smog in Kyrgyzstan: Officials outline measures
Air pollution in Bishkek: Capital ranks second on December 23
Bishkek ranked among top 3 most polluted cities in terms of air quality
Old tires into playgrounds: Large-scale eco-recycling to be launched in Tokmok
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project
Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation
U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions
5 February, Thursday
14:49
Air pollution: Sewing workshop waste can now be recycled Air pollution: Sewing workshop waste can now be recycl...
14:41
Health Ministry plans to resolve medicines shortage issue within two months
14:27
Banknotes and coins from Kyrgyzstan presented at exhibition in Berlin
14:23
Night fire in Kok-Moinok extinguished
14:17
Crisis in garment industry: Daniyar Amangeldiev announces resolution