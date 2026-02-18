Kyrgyzstan to spend $60 million to improve air quality

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan announced measures to improve air quality, develop climate policy, and implement waste management systems.

According to the ministry, as part of efforts to improve air quality, Cabinet of Ministers’ Decree No. 221 approved a new composition for the interdepartmental commission on air quality. Ten meetings have already been held, and off-site meetings were organized in Osh and Manas to discuss local issues. Following these meetings, important decisions were made and practical measures to reduce air pollution were identified.

As part of international cooperation, the project «Improving Air Quality in the Kyrgyz Republic» is being implemented with the support of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). The project is valued at $10 million and will run through 2028. With support from the World Bank, another $50 million project «Air Quality Improvement» is also underway.

To strengthen climate policy, Presidential Decree No. 105 approved the Environmental Security Concept, while Cabinet Resolution No. 397 approved the Carbon Neutrality Concept. In addition, a draft National Adaptation Plan has been developed.

Under Resolution No. 487, a Coordination Council on Ecology, Climate and Green Economy was established. At its meeting, the Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and the National Inventory Report were approved and submitted to the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The Kyrgyz Republic is a party to 12 international environmental conventions. A draft law on accession to the Vienna Conventions on radiation safety has passed its third reading in the Zhogorku Kenesh.

Eight international agreements have been signed with Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, South Korea, Japan, China, United Kingdom and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Currently, seven international projects are being implemented in the areas of air quality, biodiversity and radiation safety. Technical and investment cooperation is being carried out with 17 countries within the framework of intergovernmental commissions.

The Ministry of Natural Resources added that, in order to systematize waste management, Resolution No. 325 established the state enterprise Ecooperator. More than 74 million soms in recycling fees have been collected under the extended producer responsibility mechanism.

At the local level, the competitions «Cleanest City» and «Cleanest Aiyl Aimak» were held. Nine cities and ten rural municipalities reached the final stage.

The winners received Shumkar garbage trucks, waste sorting lines and specialized equipment.