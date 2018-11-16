Jeenbekov plans to meet with ex-prime ministers, ex- parliament speakers

The President of Kyrgyzstan intends to meet with the former heads of government and ex-speakers of the Parliament.

«I held a series of meetings with representatives of business and civil society, our compatriots living abroad, the youth and donors of the country. On November 20, I plan to hold a meeting with the former heads of the government and parliament of the country. This is a kind of new practice in order to listen carefully to the opinion of our society, to consolidate all parties,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today at a meeting with the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Miroslav Jenča.

The press service of the President clarified that all former heads of the executive and legislative branches of the government, who headed the government and parliament during the period of independence of the country, were invited to the meeting.