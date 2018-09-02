Sooronbai Jeenbekov: We are ready to provide investors with all conditions

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov told Turkish businessmen about the conditions of doing business and priority directions of the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic at the Kyrgyz-Turkish business forum, which was held within the framework of the official visit of Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kyrgyzstan.

The head of state said that the country «simplified the business registration system.»

«You can register a company within three days. We have the most liberal tax regime. A free currency regime has been created in our country. There are no restrictions on the purchase and sale of foreign currency on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan has the lowest electricity tariffs among the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The President also noted that business in Kyrgyzstan had an opportunity to export products to the European Union on preferential terms within the framework of GSP + program.

«We are ready to provide investors with all conditions,» the head of state promised.