President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Bishkek

The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Bishkek with an official visit. The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov met him at the airport.

The day before, the heads of the two countries held talks in a narrow and expanded format and discussed a wide range of issues related to further deepening of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

The heads of state also took part in the 4th meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

After the talks, Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a number of bilateral documents and made a statement for the press.

The President of Turkey is scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the Speaker of the Parliament Dastan Dzhumabekov.

Today, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will participate in the Kyrgyz-Turkish business forum, in the opening of a new mosque in Bishkek, in laying the foundation of the new building of the Kyrgyz-Turkish University Manas.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan will participate in the opening ceremony of the 3rd World Nomad Games and in the summit of the heads of state of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States within the framework of his working visit.

Last time, Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Kyrgyzstan in 2012 as the Prime Minister of Turkey.