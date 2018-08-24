12:14
Issyk-Kul district territory to be cleared before World Nomad Games

The territory of Issyk-Kul district will be cleared before the World Nomad Games. The secretariat of the Games reports.

The territory of the district, central highway and coastal zone will be cleared on August 25 and August 26. More than 100 kilometers of the total territory of the district (168 kilometers) will be cleared.

«It is important that every house, courtyard, street to be ready to meet guests from all over the world. We must ensure cleanliness and order in this territory, as well as to show our hospitality to the whole world community,» said the head of the district Danir Imanaliev.

Officials expect that more than a thousand people will take part in the cleanup and invite everyone interested.
