Cleaning of Issyk-Kul lake from garbage starts in Kyrgyzstan

Divers from the diving service center started cleaning Issyk-Kul lake from garbage and fishing nets. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, the day before the divers cleaned the shore of the lake in Tyup bay. During the day, 4,100 meters of fishing nets were removed from under the water.

«Mostly new poachers’ gear was removed from the bottom of the lake. And this means that poaching still continues, despite the fact that it is prohibited by law,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

At year-end 2023, divers removed 22,545 kilograms of various garbage and 218,100 meters of fishing nets from the lake.