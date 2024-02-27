11:39
Kyrgyzstan intends to host VI World Nomad Games

The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan wants to hold the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the ministry, Altynbek Maksutov, said this at a board meeting, the press service of the Ministry of Culture reported.

According to the minister, Kyrgyzstan has all the capabilities to host the Games. In addition, the republic is the author of this international project. He noted that the issue is currently being discussed and negotiations are also ongoing.

The V World Nomad Games will be held in Astana on September 8-14. In 2014, 2016 and 2018, the World Nomad Games were held in Kyrgyzstan, and in 2022 — in Turkey.
