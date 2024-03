Due to weather conditions, the city-wide cleanup will be held on March 23. The press service of Bishkek City Hall reported.

«In the framework of the announced two-month campaign, the municipality calls on organizations and institutions, regardless of ownership, and business entities to clean and improve the adjacent territories,» the statement says.

Recall, a two-month campaign of landscaping, sanitary cleaning and gardening was announced in the capital from March 11 to May 11.