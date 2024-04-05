15:30
USD 89.35
EUR 97.03
RUB 0.97
English

Annual Clean Mountains campaign starts in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia

The annual international campaign Clean Mountains, aimed at attracting public attention to the problem of littering in mountainous natural areas and promoting an environmentally friendly lifestyle, started in Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan until November 15. The website of one of the organizers of the campaign — the Katun Nature Reserve (RF) says.

«Participants are invited to organize and carry out a campaign to clean up mountain areas or adjacent areas from household waste. Then publish a photo report on social media with the obligatory indication of the hashtag #CleanMountains2024. In addition, as part of the campaign, participants can independently organize and hold environmental educational events aimed at creating a culture of waste management among the population,» the statement says.

The campaign has been taking place since 2020 on the initiative of the Katun Nature Reserve and unites hundreds of concerned citizens of the Altai Republic, East Kazakhstan and Naryn regions. Over 3,000 people took part in it last year. In total, volunteers organized 43 environmental landings, collected and transported 109 cubic meters of garbage to solid waste landfills.

«Based on the results of the event, the most active participants will be awarded diplomas and prizes from the organizers. According to tradition, the awarding ceremony will be timed to coincide with International Mountain Day,» the reserve noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/290868/
views: 159
Print
Related
Cleaning of Issyk-Kul lake from garbage starts in Kyrgyzstan
Citywide cleanup to be held in Bishkek on March 23
Activists collect 5 trucks of garbage in nature reserves in Kyrgyzstan and Altai
World-class mountain complex to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov calls on to support mountain countries to solve climate problems
Cabinet Chairman approves roadmap for development of mountain regions
Campaign to reduce salt consumption launched in Kyrgyzstan
President announces five-year action plan for development of mountain regions
Ministry of Natural Resources to hold large-scale cleanup in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz climbers conquer highest point of Turkey – Mount Ararat
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism
New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
5 April, Friday
15:27
Bishkek City Hall approves concept for development of transport infrastructure Bishkek City Hall approves concept for development of t...
15:07
Seven fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
15:02
Building in Bishkek worth almost 200 million returned to state ownership
14:53
First Lady's Foundation, Labor Ministry provide assistance to children
14:21
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Weightlifting Cup