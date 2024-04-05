Annual Clean Mountains campaign starts in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia

The annual international campaign Clean Mountains, aimed at attracting public attention to the problem of littering in mountainous natural areas and promoting an environmentally friendly lifestyle, started in Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan until November 15. The website of one of the organizers of the campaign — the Katun Nature Reserve (RF) says.

«Participants are invited to organize and carry out a campaign to clean up mountain areas or adjacent areas from household waste. Then publish a photo report on social media with the obligatory indication of the hashtag #CleanMountains2024. In addition, as part of the campaign, participants can independently organize and hold environmental educational events aimed at creating a culture of waste management among the population,» the statement says.

The campaign has been taking place since 2020 on the initiative of the Katun Nature Reserve and unites hundreds of concerned citizens of the Altai Republic, East Kazakhstan and Naryn regions. Over 3,000 people took part in it last year. In total, volunteers organized 43 environmental landings, collected and transported 109 cubic meters of garbage to solid waste landfills.

«Based on the results of the event, the most active participants will be awarded diplomas and prizes from the organizers. According to tradition, the awarding ceremony will be timed to coincide with International Mountain Day,» the reserve noted.