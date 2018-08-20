Interpol detains Kyrgyzstani wanted for fraud in Orenburg

Employees of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian Interior Ministry Department for Orenburg Oblast detained a fraudster who was on the international wanted list. At the time of detention, the man worked in one of the city markets.

According to the Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, he was charged with major fraud committed in Kyrgyzstan.

The operation on detention was supported by the soldiers of the Special Purpose Police Unit of the Regional Department of the Russian Guard. The man was placed under pre-extradition arrest.