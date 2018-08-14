16:45
New heads of Bishkek City Administration to start work with schools, roads

The new head of the staff of the Bishkek City Administration, Balbak Tulobaev, told 24.kg news agency why he accepted the offer to become an official again and what the newly elected mayor Aziz Surakmatov and he would start with.

According to Balbak Tulobaev, a new school year is approaching, which means that the city authorities will first of all pay attention to the preparation of the educational institutions.

«We will begin a thorough study of the situation in the city. The priority is the situation with kindergartens, schools, because a new school year will begin soon,» the head of staff the city administration told.

Balbak Tulobaev stressed that the comfort and security of Bishkek residents and guests of the capital were among the priorities of the new leadership of the city administration.

«Bishkek is the capital of our state. It should be comfortable and safe for both the residents and guests. Our task is to provide these two components,» said Balbak Tulobaev.

The newly appointed head of staff of the Bishkek City Administration also stressed that he personally intended to meet with the leaders of non-governmental organizations and civil activists, who express their concern over the situation in Bishkek and criticize city services next week.

«NGOs and activists care about the city. Surely, they have rational suggestions. As for the criticism, we are ready to listen to it and work together. I am sure that our cooperation will be only for the benefit of the city,» said Balbak Tulobaev.

Commenting on the decision to accept Aziz Surakmatov’s offer to become the head of the staff of the city administration, Balbak Tulobaev noted that he had experience in civil service because he worked in the parliament, government and the presidential affairs department.
